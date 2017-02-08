Furman University baseball stadium to get face-lift with brand new seating

Furman University's Latham Baseball Stadium is set to undergo a significant transformation, according to officials with the school's athletic department.

The announcement came Wednesday during Furman Baseball's annual Upstate Diamond Classic held in downtown Greenville.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this upgrade to the fan experience at Latham Stadium,” said Furman athletics director Mike Buddie. “With coach Harker and the team gaining momentum on the field, we hope our fan base continues to grow, and they will appreciate the upgrades to the seating area as well as the new videoboard.”

Latham Baseball Stadium, which opened in 1956 prior to the university's move from downtown Greenville to its current location, will have approximately 880 new chair-back seats installed beginning in late March, thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor. The new seating will replace the existing 250 seats while also expanding the seating area to cover about 95 percent of the stadium's permanent concrete structure.

“The addition of the new seat backs to Latham Stadium is an absolute game changer for our baseball program,” said Brett Harker, named the Paladins’ head coach in July. “Latham Stadium sports one of the most beautiful settings in college baseball, and this renovation will provide our fan base with a pro-style viewing experience.”

Furman athletic department officials say American Seating Company of Grand Rapids, Mich., which partnered with the Boston Red Sox to install the first-ever seating in famed Fenway Park, will manufacture the seats, which we hear will be an appropriate Furman purple.

Along with the seating project, Furman has also announced a seat-naming campaign allowing fans, with a $500 gift, to commemorate loved ones, family or a business with an engraved plaque on a seat.

The new seating project comes in a string of recent improvements to the stadium.

Back in 2013, the university opened Masters Baseball Complex. The $2 million, 10,000-square foot facility was erected just outside the stands down the first base/right field line, complete with coaches' offices, locker rooms for both coaches and players, player lounge, training and equipment rooms, laundry and spacious indoor batting and pitching cages.

Just last month, a 13x38-foot video board was given to Furman Baseball by the Greenville Drive, is the latest in a string of recent significant improvements to Latham Stadium. The board was installed with a new Athalonz bullpen for Paladin pitchers, thanks to the help of generous donors.

