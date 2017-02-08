Legendary Braves pitcher Tom Glavine visits the Upstate

Legendary Braves pitcher and Hall-Of-Famer Tom Glavine made a visit to the Upstate on Wednesday.

His appearance came just in time for Furman Baseball's annual Upstate Diamond Classic held in downtown Greenville.

Glavine graced the event with his presence, enjoying the reception and dinner at the Hyatt-Greenville.

While Glavine is now retired from the game of baseball, he made a name for himself playing Major League Baseball for the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets.

The Massachusetts native was inducted into the Hall of Fame by BBWAA as Player in 2014.

During the Upstate Diamond Classic, the school's athletic department officials also announced that Furman University's Latham Baseball Stadium will undergo a significant transformation, complete with brand new seating.

“The addition of the new seat backs to Latham Stadium is an absolute game changer for our baseball program,” said Brett Harker, named the Paladins’ head coach in July. “Latham Stadium sports one of the most beautiful settings in college baseball, and this renovation will provide our fan base with a pro-style viewing experience.”

