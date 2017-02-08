Jury verdict rejects excessive force claims in case of autistic man tased by police

A jury returned a verdict Wednesday in a lawsuit alleging that Greenville police officers used excessive force when a stun gun was used to subdue an autistic man in 2014.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Tario Anderson, who has autism, after he was shocked with a taser by police more than two years ago.

Anderson's mother filed a grievance with police following the incident after she said police shocked her adult son with a stun gun and arrested him on Christmas Eve in 2014. The City of Greenville, Greenville Police Department, Chief Ken Miller and arresting officers Ryan Weeks and Anthony Collier have all been named in the lawsuit.

Reports say that on December 24, 2014, Anderson, 34-years-old at the time, was seen walking towards Augusta Street in Greenville shortly after police said they heard something that sounded like gunshots.

Police said they shined their lights on Anderson, and he placed his hands into his pockets, walking away from them in the opposite direction. According to police, after officers identified themselves and asked Anderson to stop three times to no avail, they chased him and deployed a taser.

Anderson was then taken into custody after "continually resisting arrest and charged with interfering with police and resisting arrest."

Following the incident, Anderson's mother maintained that her son should never have been subdued or arrested. Carolyn Anderson said her son was afraid of police. In 2015, she filed a complaint with the department that officers used excessive force, and in August of the following year, she began the process of taking the incident before a judge.

"The officers that responded out there that night did not know that he had a mental illness," said Greenville Police spokesman Johnathan Bragg back in 2015.

One section of the lawsuit filed by Carolyn Anderson on behalf of her son, reads as follows:

This is an action for a determination of appropriate monetary damages on behalf of the

Plaintiff, Tario Eugene Anderson, a black 34 year old Autistic male, who was racially profiled,

illegally arrested, and subject to unnecessary, excessive force by the City of Greenville Police

Department. The Plaintiff further seeks to enjoin the defendants from discriminating on the basis

of race and from violating his Fourteenth Amendment rights under the U.S. Constitution against

the Plaintiff, which have been in violation of Federal law and the laws and constitutional

provisions of the State of South Carolina.

This is also an action for a determination of appropriate monetary damages on behalf of

the Plaintiff, Carolyn Anderson, for intentional infliction of emotional distress and

slander/defamation.

The lawsuit states that Carolyn Anderson went outside during the incident and told the arresting officers numerous times that her son Tario was autistic and unable to understand what was going on. It states that neighbors were also at the scene relaying the same information to police, but "the more the crowd was trying to convey this information to the officers, the more the officers appeared to tase Tario Anderson."

Carolyn Anderson, according to the lawsuit, also asked officers to take her son to the hospital, and though officers claimed they would, Tario Anderson was instead transported straight to the Greenville County Detention Center.

In the lawsuit, Carolyn Anderson cites racial profiling and discrimination as cause for the "unnecessary force" used on her son.

The solicitor's office determined in 2015 that the officers' actions were reasonable under the circumstances and they were justified in the way they handled the situation.

Jury selection began in the case on Feb. 9.

During the trial, which began Monday, officers who arrived on scene when the incident occurred testified. The officers said Anderson appeared suspicious and never obeyed commands, putting his hands in his pockets and running away from the police cars.

Three sets of handcuffs were reportedly used to detain Anderson.

The officers who testified said a large crowd gathering around the situation led to more agitations and heightened tensions. They said the amount of force used was need to control the situation.

The jury was charged and moved to deliberate on Wednesday afternoon. They later returned a not guilty verdict on all charges.

