Anderson Co. Humane Society seeks donations to aid in rescued dog's recovery

The Anderson County Humane Society is helping a dog recover after he was seized from a home in Georgia and used for breeding.

Officials say the dog, named Wilbur, was brought to a Humane Society in Lavonia, Georgia. He was in such poor condition that when his owners tried to get him back, authorities said he had to be signed away or the owners would go to jail.

Wilbur was then transferred to the Anderson County Humane Society and is currently recovering in a foster home.

Wilbur's foster mom Tracey Hauser says his readjustment has been slow.

"He has no idea how to curl up on the couch and just love his human, so we're trying to slowly teach him all of that without completely traumatizing him," said Hauser.

The Anderson County Humane Society posted the following message on their Facebook page to get the word out on Wilbur's story:

Wilbur has special needs and requires a specific type of food. The Anderson County Humane Society is also taking donations to help Wilbur along with his progress:

You can donate to help Wilbur on the Anderson County Humane Society website here.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.