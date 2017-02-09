Henderson Co. Sheriff to host Town Hall meeting in Mills River

An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
The Anderson Police Department along with firefighters, EMS and Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on Friday night.More >
The Anderson Police Department along with firefighters, EMS and Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a crash on Friday night.More >
A New York woman's social media post about a substance she said she found in a bottle of coconut water has many shaken up.More >
A New York woman's social media post about a substance she said she found in a bottle of coconut water has many shaken up.More >
Deputies are investigating after a toddler was shot to death in Anderson County Friday afternoon.More >
Deputies are investigating after a toddler was shot to death in Anderson County Friday afternoon.More >
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >
The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Friday afternoon.More >
The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Friday afternoon.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of an armed robbery on Saturday morning.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of an armed robbery on Saturday morning.More >
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said part of Interstate 85 in Anderson County was blocked due to a crash late Friday.More >
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said part of Interstate 85 in Anderson County was blocked due to a crash late Friday.More >
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said after numerous deputies were involved in a compliance check at Bucks Racks and Ribs Thursday night.More >
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said after numerous deputies were involved in a compliance check at Bucks Racks and Ribs Thursday night.More >
A free football and cheerleading training camp was held at Southside Christian School for those with special needs or disabilities.More >
A free football and cheerleading training camp was held at Southside Christian School for those with special needs or disabilities.More >
Matador Network compiled a list of the 2017 coolest American towns and one Upstate contender made the list.More >
Matador Network compiled a list of the 2017 coolest American towns and one Upstate contender made the list.More >
A unique home on more than 10 acres of land is up for sale in the Travelers Rest area.More >
A unique home on more than 10 acres of land is up for sale in the Travelers Rest area.More >
Photos of FOX Carolina staff members with their moms and children, and photos from viewers of and with their moms in honor of the special day.More >
Photos of FOX Carolina staff members with their moms and children, and photos from viewers of and with their moms in honor of the special day.More >
The Greenwood County Gamecock Club hosts University of South Carolina Head Football Coach Will Muschamp for the "Spurs Up Tour." (5/11/17)More >
The Greenwood County Gamecock Club hosts University of South Carolina Head Football Coach Will Muschamp for the "Spurs Up Tour." (5/11/17)More >
WalletHub released the findings of its 2016 study into the "Fattest States in America." The study looked at prevalence of obesity, levels of inactivity and other factors. Here are the rankings, with 1 being the "fattest."More >
WalletHub released the findings of its 2016 study into the "Fattest States in America." The study looked at prevalence of obesity, levels of inactivity and other factors. Here are the rankings, with 1 being the "fattest."More >
Walhalla Police Department said these suspects were arrested or are still sought in the "Operation Mayday" warrant round up for drug offense suspects. (5/10/17)More >
Walhalla Police Department said these suspects were arrested or are still sought in the "Operation Mayday" warrant round up for drug offense suspects. (5/10/17)More >