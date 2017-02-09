Henderson Co. Sheriff to host Town Hall meeting in Mills River

Henderson County Sheriff Charles McDonald will host a Town Hall meeting in Mills River Thursday evening, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

McDonald and his staff will offer crime prevention tips and speak about the community programs and resources the Henderson County Sheriff's Office offers.

People can also ask questions about the sheriff’s office and the deputies who patrol the town.

"Partnering with our community is one of the keys to our continued effectiveness as a Sheriff's Office," Sheriff McDonald stated in the news release. "We hope these town hall meetings will educate and inform residents on how they can get involved and contribute to the safety of their family and individual neighborhoods."

The meeting will be held at the Mills River Community Town Hall, located at 124 Town Center Drive, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

