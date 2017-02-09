Hundreds without power amid heavy winds Thursday

Heavy winds led to thousands of power outages across the Carolinas Thursday morning, according to Duke Energy’s Online Outage Map.

2,185 power outages were being reported in Buncombe County at 7 a.m., with the greatest concentration was in the Avery Creek area off Highway 191, where more than 1,600 outages were reported.

Meteorologist Nicole Papay said winds were blowing at more than 30 miles per hour in Buncombe County.

The high winds have the potential to bring down tree limbs and power lines and the winds are expected to continue through Thursday.

By 8 a.m. crews had restored more than 1,500 outages in Buncombe County but hundreds more outages had been reported in other Mountain counties and in one Upstate County.

Buncombe: 413

Henderson: 140

McDowell: 546

Mitchell: 109

Anderson: 436

Duke Energy reported that most of the Anderson County outages were along Belton Highway due to fallen trees or limbs that had damaged equipment.

