Zion Williamson, 16, talks books, basketball

Fans can't stay in their seats, some are in disbelief and others

just can't hold it in their excitement. So, flashes from their phones

go off when they witness what some call greatness.

"You know a lot of people like it, it's entertaining," Sharonda Sampson said.

Sampson wanted a great name for her son and named him Zion.

"My grandmother who's like 101 now and she said 'You know, try to figure out what to name him' and she's like 'You can't go wrong, just go to the bible and it will come to you'- and Zion came to me," she said.

"He's been working hard for a long time. He would practice and play with 9-year-olds kids."

The name Zion has many meanings like a holy city, or a mountain conquered by David, special Sampson says

like her son. However, not many can conquer her Zion. The 6'7, 16-year-old high school junior is a YouTube youngster who's become a huge basketball star.

"He's been playing basketball since he's been five," Samspon said.

But, when he's not slashing through defenders on the court, he's shooting

through the pages of a novel in his Honors English class at Spartanburg Day School.

"English, I just love how much we debate in that class and the jokes we tell," Zion Williamson said.

He enjoys his English class, but History is his favorite subject

"I just like learning about the past," Williamson said.

He's a power forward who is ranked by some recruit sites at one or two in the country

for the 2018 graduating class.

"I did not think it would get this big for me," he said.

"There was a time in the 9th grade when I thought I probably wouldn't get a D1 scholarship. I was 6'3 175 pounds, but from 9-th grade to 10th grade, I went from 6'3 to 6'6, to 175 to 220. And then this past summer I went from 6'6, to 6'7 to 220 to 230ish."

College coaches took notice of his athleticism and while watching a recent basketball game at the University of South Carolina, fans chanted his name.

"I think it just played into my game well because I was always trained to be a point guard," he said.

He dropped his high, 53 points, at the Chick-fil-A Classic in Columbia and even rapper Drake tweeted a picture wearing his jersey, number 12.



"Amazing when your favorite rapper wears your high school jersey and you're a 16 year-old. How do you handle that?"

He says LeBron James is his favorite player.

"I just like the way he carries himself on and off the court," Williamson said. "He always takes time to go play with the kids. He always gives back to his community. I just want to have a reputation off the court like that.'

Zion's stepfather, Lee Anderson says he's proud of Zion the player and the person.

"We make sure we keep them grounded, we keep all things prioritized. God is first," Anderson said.

"He's done a great job remembering that and his character reveals that."

Anderson, a former Clemson University basketball player calls Zion gifted.

"I'm very proud of what he accomplished over the years," Anderson said. "The crowd has been very enthusiastically crazy! You know- who wouldn't want to play in an

environment like that. I think Zion and the other teammates

they all get excited when they see a really big crowd out there. They really get pumped up."

And Williamson also credits his teammates. He says they shine on the court too.

"We just go out there and try to win the game," he said. "I feel like when you build friendship bonds you tend to learn them better.That's what we just do." That just helps us on the court."

Williamson says he spends a lot of time at home when he's not on the court.

"I probably just watch NetFlix and Hulu all day. I'm social, but I don't like going out places a lot. But, I do hang with my friends when I can," he said.

Samspon said it's becoming difficult for her son to go out in public

"I think we're getting to a point where almost he can't go out by himself," Sampson said."It comes with a price. I don't want him to be in a bubble, but it's a price. It comes with a price."

Basketball is in Zion's blood. His mother, a former player at Livingstone College coached

her son at an early age.

"Yeah, I understand have fun, but kids need to be taught the right way.So, I created my schedule where I was coaching middle school basketball Monday's and Wednesdays. On Saturday's I'd coach him at the YMCA and the park-and-rec," Sampson said. "He started out working all summer long from June, July, August from 9-5 Monday through Friday. He would practice and play with 9-year-olds."



and that's what Zion's coach, Lee Sartor, sees in practice- dedication. He says Zion respects the game of basketball.

"Zion is a real competitor," Sartor said. "He's real humble, he's down to earth, he cares about people.That's what I'm trying to do- build good people."



Zion's parents say like his namesake, he will come across mountains of his own, but he is coached

enough to know how to move through or around them.

"I just pray to God and say 'thank you' for the situations he's put me in because I know most

kids don't have this opportunity," Williamson said.

Williamson says if basketball doesn't work out he would like to become an agent or representative with Nike, Adidas, or Under Armour. He says he would like to negotiate national and international contracts for one of the companies.

