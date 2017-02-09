Deputies ask for help locating Simpsonville man who escaped home detention

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help tracking down a Simpsonville man who escaped from home detention.

Deputies said James Christopher Whitesides was arrested in December 2016 on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, autobreaking, criminal conspiracy and grand larceny.

In January, deputies said Whitesides was released on home incarceration and, a short time later, Whitesides cut off his ankle monitor and has been on the run ever since.

Deputies side Whitesides is wanted on 24 various warrants including multiple failure to comply warrants related to the removal of his ankle monitor.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.