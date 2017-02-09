Dabo Swinney sets Colorado TV host straight on where Clemson is located

Head coach Dabo Swinney with the trophy in Tampa, FL (FOX Carolina)

A Colorado TV host learned a geography lesson from Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney after encountering the national championship winning coach on a ski lift.

TV8 Vail "First Chair" host Ken Hoeve interviewed Dabo Swinney while the coach and his family were skiing on Beaver Creek Mountain.

Swinney told Hoeve he makes a skiing trip to the area every year to enjoy “God’s creation.”

Hoeve also admitted that he thought Clemson was located in Tennessee. Swinney informed him the national champions called South Carolina home.

