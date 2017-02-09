Dabo Swinney sets Colorado TV host straight on where Clemson is - FOX Carolina 21

Dabo Swinney sets Colorado TV host straight on where Clemson is located

Posted: Updated:
Head coach Dabo Swinney with the trophy in Tampa, FL (FOX Carolina) Head coach Dabo Swinney with the trophy in Tampa, FL (FOX Carolina)
VAIL, CO (FOX Carolina) -

A Colorado TV host learned a geography lesson from Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney after encountering the national championship winning coach on a ski lift.

TV8 Vail "First Chair" host Ken Hoeve interviewed Dabo Swinney while the coach and his family were skiing on Beaver Creek Mountain.

Swinney told Hoeve he makes a skiing trip to the area every year to enjoy “God’s creation.”

Hoeve also admitted that he thought Clemson was located in Tennessee. Swinney informed him the national champions called South Carolina home.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.