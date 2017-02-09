Customer pays for church members' meals after fire destroys sanctuary

The owner of a Greenville County restaurant said when members of Advent United Methodist Church came to share a meal together after learning their church sanctuary had burned, a customer offered to buy their meals and donate money to help the church rebuild.

A fire broke out inside the church on Woodruff Road Wednesday while construction crews were working in the sanctuary. The building suffered extensive damage.

Jimmy Chulkas said the church members were eating at Paisano’s on Highway 14 on Wednesday when the generous customer learned of what happened and stepped up to help.

One of Chulkas' workers posted about the kindness, stating that she “saw God” in action.

Chulkas said the customer donated enough to cover all of their meals and the remaining balance was given to the church. Chulkas ,himself, added an additional donation as well.

“We are so grateful for our generous customers and this great community,” Chulkas said.

