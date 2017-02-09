Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting during 2015 drug deal

An Abbeville man was sentenced Wednesday to life without the possibility of parole for his role in a 2015 shooting during a drug deal, Eighth Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Thursday.

The judge sentenced Ontavious Plumer after the conclusion of a three-day trial, which culminated with a guilty verdict on the charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

On October 11, 2015, Plumer and an accomplice went to a home on Spring Woods Trail in Greenwood to purchase marijuana. During the transaction, Plumer pulled out a gun and shot the victim three times. The victim returned fire and later identified Plumer as the suspect after being released from the hospital. Plumer’s DNA was also found at the scene.

Circuit Judge Edward Miller said Plumer’s prior convictions weighed into the strict sentence. Plumer had prior convictions for attempted armed robbery, burglary, robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and failure to stop for a blue light.

Stumbo said Plumer is also a suspect in a number of other shooting incidents in Abbeville and Anderson counties.

“Ontavious Plumer is a repeat offender who has demonstrated that he has no regard for the lives of others or the welfare of his own community,” Stumbo said following the sentencing. “This conviction and subsequent sentence of life without parole sends a clear message to those who would choose violence that the communities of the Eighth Circuit will not tolerate violence and my office will continue to vigorously pursue justice against those who choose to hurt their fellow man.”

