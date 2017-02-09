DHEC: Lake Conestee Dam in Poor Condition

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control has listed the Lake Conestee dam as a “significant hazard dam” after it was inspected in 2006.

DHEC classifies dams in the state based on potential damages downstream in the event of dam failure.

“A significant hazard dam is one in which failure wouldn’t likely result in loss of life but may damage property, roads or other key infrastructure,” said Jeffrey M. Taillon, DHEC spokesman.

DHEC engineers last inspected the dam on Dec. 1, 2016 in which the dam yielded an inspection rating of “poor.”

The Lake Conestee Dam was last inspected by DHEC engineers on December 1, 2016 (copy of the inspection report is attached). The age and composition of the dam structure and previous documentation provided to the Department by the Conestee Foundation yielded an inspection rating of “Poor." As a result of these findings, the Foundation is required by April 17, 2017 to have a detailed inspection of the dam performed by a South Carolina Licensed Professional Engineer.

Taillon said the dam is holding back contaminated sediment that should it fail would potentially pollute drinking water sources for communities downstream.

“Therefore, the impact of failure has broader public health impacts for the region than just flooding,” he said.

Contaminants in the sediment include polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons, polychlorinated biphenyls, pesticides and metals above acceptable EPA levels.

DHEC has three classifications for dams: C1 High Hazard; C2 Significant Hazard and C3 Low Hazard.

"Dams are put in these categories based on risk of flooding impacts downstream," added Mary-Kathryn Craft, Senior Public Information officer with DHEC.

DHEC said the Conestee Foundation, which owns the dam, is searching for funding for an engineering study of the dam.

The full 2016 inspection report is below.

A resolution was passed Tuesday night by the Greenville County Council stating that the agency would lend a hand in the repair of the dam.

The Greenville County Council hereby offers its full support for the Conestee Foundation’s efforts, and encourages the South Carolina General Assembly to adopt a budget proviso and appropriation request of $185,000 to SCDHEC for a grant to be awarded to the Conestee Foundation for engineering studies necessary to support a strong, durable, safe and well-maintained Lake Conestee Dam.

