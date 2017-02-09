Report: Man arrested after assaulting Upstate mall guards, attem - FOX Carolina 21

Report: Man arrested after assaulting Upstate mall guards, attempting to steal store merchandise

Astin Shod Adams (Source: GPD) Astin Shod Adams (Source: GPD)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A man is behind bars after assaulting mall security and a customer following an attempted shop lifting incident, reports state.

Greenville Police responded to the scene at Haywood Mall on Wednesday when they said they discovered a subject had assaulted multiple mall security guards, assaulted a customer and damaged store merchandise while attempting to get away with store merchandise.

The subject, identified as 27-year-old Astin Shod Adams, was apprehended and arrested for strong-armed robbery and taken into custody at the Greenville Detention Center, police say.

According to reports, $44 dollars’ worth of merchandise was recovered.

Adams's bond has been set at $10,000.

