Stolen truck located and returned as manhunt continues for Newberry Co. burglary suspect

Deputies with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office say they are still searching for a burglary suspect who fled from investigators on Feb.9.

Deputies said Toby Butler Boyd, 43 of Aiken, was driving a green pickup truck pulling a camper on Mt. Bethel Road when a citizen became suspicious of the vehicle and called deputies. Deputies then realized that the vehicle had been seen in the area of a prior burglary in Newberry County, and attempted to stop the vehicle.

Boyd did stop the vehicle, but then fled from the scene, deputies said.

Bloodhounds and the SLED helicopter responded to the scene to assist with the search taking place in the area of Mt. Bethel Garmany Road and Cartwright Road.

Boyd has brown hair and stands about 5-feet, 5-inches, weighting 180 pounds. He was last seen with a black jacket and possible blue jeans.

Deputies said he's wanted for numerous thefts in Newberry, Saluda, McCormick, Edgefield, Lexington and Aiken counties. They said Boyd is a known criminal that has in the past stolen vehicles. Area residents are advised to ensure the keys to their vehicles are removed and that their vehicles are locked.

Investigators have since confirmed that Boyd was pulling a camper reported stolen from Saluda County on Feb. 9.

Deputies reported that they were working the perimeter while the SLED helicopter searched with an infrared device for Boyd when an area resident approached and asked deputies to escort her home.

Upon arrival at the resident's home, deputies noticed a broken window in a detached garage. Investigators revealed that her truck was missing, and deputies believe Boyd broke into her garage and fled the scene in the truck.

The truck is described as a 1966 light blue GMC long bed pick up truck with an SC license tag reading, "ABW581."

A Fairfield County deputy told Newberry County officials that he saw the stolen vehicle on SC Hwy 215 near SC Hwy 213 in the Jenkinsville area.

Deputies said that the stolen truck was recovered on Feb. 21 by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. They said the truck was found abandoned in the parking lot of a business on Martintown Road in North Augusta. They said no one was around the truck when it was located and the truck was not damaged and has been returned to the owner.

Deputies said they suspect Boyd returned to the Aiken/Augusta area because of his ties there.

Deputies encourage area residents to be on alert and call 911 with any concerns or suspicious activity. Boyd may be armed and should be considered a dangerous flight risk, per deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

