School official: Additional law enforcement at Laurens District High School after multiple fights during lunch

Additional sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Laurens District High School on Thursday after two fights involving multiple students, school officials said.

The Director of Admin. Services Edward Murray, said a two fights broke out during first lunch. He said no weapons were involved and both fights were broken up by staff. The incidents were two separate fights involving a total of four students.

Murray said the students were then escorted to the office and the parents of all four participants were notified.

He said the fights were not related to the events that occurred on Tuesday.

The sheriff and additional deputies were dispatched to the scene in response to the event.

At this time, the school is carrying on with instruction, Murray said. He said he doesn't expect additional law enforcement at the school on Friday.

