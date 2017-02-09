Report: Deputies involved in foot chase for suspect after report - FOX Carolina 21

Report: Deputies involved in foot chase for suspect after reports of stolen vehicle in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is involved in a chase on Old Buncombe Road in Greenville Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say the incident started as a stolen vehicle report and the suspect is now on foot and fled into the woods near Old Buncombe Road and Franklin Avenue.

We have a crew en route to the scene, working to learn more.

