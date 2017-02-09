Report: 1 injured after stabbing at McDonalds in Asheville, susp - FOX Carolina 21

Report: 1 injured after stabbing at McDonalds in Asheville, suspect in custody

Posted: Updated:
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

A suspect is in custody following a stabbing incident at a McDonalds in Asheville, police say.

According to reports, Thursday around 1:30 p.m. officers received a 911 call from someone who had recently left the McDonalds on New Leicester Highway where they said a fight was occurring. A second 911 call revealed that the fight possibly involved a stabbing.

When police arrived on scene, they confirmed a stabbing had occurred.

One victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officers said.

An individual was taken into custody pending charges.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.