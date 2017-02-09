Report: 1 injured after stabbing at McDonalds in Asheville, suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody following a stabbing incident at a McDonalds in Asheville, police say.

According to reports, Thursday around 1:30 p.m. officers received a 911 call from someone who had recently left the McDonalds on New Leicester Highway where they said a fight was occurring. A second 911 call revealed that the fight possibly involved a stabbing.

When police arrived on scene, they confirmed a stabbing had occurred.

One victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officers said.

An individual was taken into custody pending charges.

