Police: Upstate man pointed loaded shotgun at officers during standoff

Fountain Inn police confirmed that a suspect is in custody after a standoff with the SWAT team at an Upstate apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1200 block of North Main Street in regards to a fight. A neighbor reportedly called 911 after being threatened by suspect Braden Bland.

When responding officers arrived, Bland is accused of pointing a loaded shotgun at them before barricading himself in the apartment. The Fountain Inn Police Chief said an officer fired his service weapon at Bland while the shotgun was pointed.

SWAT was called to the scene and Bryson Drive near North Main Street was blocked off.

Police say Bland was yelling and screaming from the second floor of the apartment, but he eventually came out of the building about 20 to 30 minutes later.

Police say he was agitated, but was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment.Police Chief Keith Morton said the hospitalization was not from injuries associated with the standoff, but possibly with a substance he ingested. He was later released and transported to the detention center.

A woman who says she and her boyfriend have known the suspect for a couple years, spoke with FOX Carolina. She said she was shocked to learn he was involved in the standoff and that he's a good guy that maybe "got involved in the wrong thing."

On Friday, the State Law Enforcement Division confirmed they are investigating the case. Dash cam and body cam video were reportedly recorded during the standoff.

Bland is reportedly being held in jail without bond.

