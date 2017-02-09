Pauline first-generation farmers find success with grits

The family of first-generation farmers lives in this gorgeous late-18th century farm home on Spartanburg Co. land once granted by the King of England (FOX Carolina)

Right off Highway 56 in Spartanburg County, everything the light touches in the old farmhouse off a gravel road takes you back to the late 18th century.

Inside the home lives a young couple and their charming 6-year-old son, Grant. Jonny and Michelle Stauffer are first-generation farmers. Jonny used to be a landscaper, and finds his passion in making old things look new.

Jonny said he and his wife had a vision for their lives that included giving back to their Upstate community - through an old southern favorite: Grits.

"I'm the grits guy," Jonny said, with a smile. "The fields [here] were overgrown, the grass was waist high," he said, describing what his 35-acre land looked like before he and his wife moved in nearly 5 years ago. "It was a dream. It needed a lot of work but I just could envision what it could be."

The antebellum home build in around 1790 was the old Colonial Milling building. Behind that home sit 35 acres of tillable land. The original home has been restored, but the bricks around the front porch still bear thumbprints of the 18th century builders.

On the land behind the home, the Stauffers plant corn.

"We grow two varieties of heirloom, non GMO corn. Hickory King yellow corn and Hawkins Prolific White Corn...they are both indigenous to this area...both have lineages that go way way back," said Jonny.

Using a pink granite stone mill, the Stauffers use the whole plant to make grits, cornmeal and chicken feed. The farm-to-table fare has been a big hit with local restaurants, including Passarrelle Bistro and Swamp Rabbit Cafe.

The mill sits in a large storage container in the back of his property. Not glamorous, but it's a start.

Stauffer separates the corn from the husk, pours it in the mill, where it's crushed and shaken to separate the grits from the corn meal and chicken feed. All three products are sorted into three buckets and packaged accordingly.

Stauffer said he has been awe-struck by the positive reception his stone-ground grits have had. "This was our first marketing year," he said. "It's been tremendous."

The non-GMO, organically grown and packaged product is also a hit with local farmers' markets.

Together, the Stauffers restored Colonial Milling Company. Recently, Jonny said a Spartanburg caterer asked to feature the family's grits at one of the inaugural balls in Washington, D.C.

"I mean, what do you say to that?," said Jonny, still amazed his product was served at such a venue.

Michelle Stauffer said owning and running a farm has been a challenge, but to watch her son learn how to live off the land as the people who first settled this land has been rewarding.

"More than ever we just wanted to get back to the country...we just wanted room to breathe," said Michelle. "I've realized that I don't need as much stuff. What makes me the happiest is seeing what we accomplish here. It feels like we are working towards something together as a family, and that's rewarding."

"To realize what it takes to actually grow a crop and bring it to market is pretty overwhelming," added Jonny, with a slight glisten in his eye. "Then to actually have somebody spend their hard earned money on what you've poured your life into...it's humbling."

It's a dream older than their house - owning and proving a piece of land - a dream the Stauffers said has become lost in our world of new technology and instant gratification. For the Stauffers, it's a dream come true, that just took a little grit.

