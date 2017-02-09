Seasonably chilly Friday followed by weekend warmth

The chill is back! At least for the next 24 hours, then it will start to feel like spring again this weekend.

Friday afternoon will bring a seasonal chill in the air with highs in the lower to middle 50s with lots of sunshine.

After morning temperatures in 30s, Saturday is looking gorgeous, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains. Sunday will bring a few clouds but temps will be very comfortable. Highs will warm to 72 in the Upstate and 69 in the mountains, so you can bust out the shorts if you like!

A cold front will approach the area on Sunday which will bring a slight chance of a rain shower in the mountains followed by more mild weather to start next week.

A stronger front will move through on Wednesday which will bring a better rain chance and perhaps some light snow near the Tennessee border Wednesday night which will usher in another cold snap by late next week.

