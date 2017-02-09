GHS Nurse-Family Partnership Program to host community-wide baby shower

Sommer Posley is a registered nurse with the GHS Nurse-Family Partnership Program. (FOX Carolina/ Feb. 9, 2017)

On Thursday, Sommer Posley, a registered nurse, made a house call for a checkup.

"I have always loved helping people," Posley said.

She's part of the Nurse-Family Partnership with the Greenville Health System which is a program that pairs nurses with first-time mothers. The program's goals are to reduce pre-mature births, childhood injuries, and increase prenatal health.

"We're making sure that she was getting to her pre-natal appointments- baby, getting to well-baby visits," Posley said.

And her Thursday visits was with 1-year-old Jeremiah and his mother, Iesha Wright.

"(I was going to) breast feed, that was the main goal," Wright said.

Nurses in the program provide first-time mothers with resources to help with education, work, and parenting skills.

Wright, 25, has family support, but says sometimes it's tough.

"Just thinking about- and looking at him, I overcome it," she said as she smiled at Jeremiah.

And she met her goals which included going to school and work.

"At first I thought, I'm not going to be able to do this, I wasn't ready," she said.

Elena Houston, nurse manager with the program, remembers having that same anxiety when she became a mother.

"A nurse came into my home and opened up a wealth of opportunities to me," Houston said.

Nurses go into homes of mothers during their pregnancies and up until their babies are 2-years-old.

"We don't change bandages, we change lives in our program," Houston said.

In an effort to continue to provide resources to mothers, those in the program are sponsoring a community-wide baby shower. Organizers will give the gifts of entertainment and information.

"It's information, it's questions and concern about child development," Houston said.

And Wright says her nurse is her best friend.

"She's a great nurse, she really is. She does a lot for us," Wright said.

The program is free, but first-time mothers must meet income qualifications in order to be accepted into the program.

The community-wide baby shower will be held Saturday, February 25, at the T.D. Convention Center in Greenville. The event is from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Former American Idol winner, Ruben Studdard is expected to perform as well as other artists. For more information click here.

