Police: Laurens District HS fight spills over into second fight at Hilltop apartments

Laurens City Police say a fight occurred at the Hilltop Apartments in Laurens on Thursday, just hours after news broke of a fight at Laurens District High School.

The report also comes days after a 16-year-old girl was charged as an adult after Laurens County School District 55 said one student was cut during a fight involving a knife Tuesday morning.

According to police, the fight at Hilltop Apartments was a continuation from the fighting at the high school earlier today.

One male was arrested for disorderly conduct, per police.

Officials say additional patrols are set up around the city as a precautionary measure.

