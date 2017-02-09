Dispatch: Firefighters on scene of blaze at Laurens Co. hotel - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Firefighters on scene of blaze at Laurens Co. hotel

CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers confirmed Thursday evening that a fire had been reported at an Upstate hotel.

The fire reportedly broke out at the Days Inn hotel in Clinton.

Witnesses said flames and smoke could be seen from outside the building.

Just before 8 p.m., dispatchers said that firefighters had already been on the scene for about 20 minutes.

The hotel is located at 12374 SC-56, Clinton, SC.

Stay with FOX Carolina for more on this developing story.

