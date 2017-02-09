Clemson baseball coach gets 40th birthday surprise

Clemson University baseball coach Monte Lee may have a little clean-up on his hands after he walked into a huge birthday surprise in his office on Thursday.

Lee celebrated his 40th birthday, and while he may have expected birthday wishes throughout the day and even a card here and there, he had no way of knowing his office would be turned into a field of balloons.

He walked into his office Thursday morning to a room filled with 1000 balloons in celebration of his special day.

"Gahhhh...How am I going to get all of this out of here?" Lee said, grinning ear to ear at his birthday discovery. "How am I going to get any work done today? I don't even know what to say."

Clemson Baseball posted video footage of the surprise on their Twitter page:

Big day for @MonteLeeCU, so we left a little surprise for him. #Clemson ???? pic.twitter.com/0hJDpXse2d — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) February 9, 2017

"How about our players?";said Lee in response to the surprise, on his Twitter page. "Love these guys! Spent the 1st hour of my workday popping balloons!"

