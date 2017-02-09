Deputies, Laurens District 55 officials speak out on school threat rumors

Following a week of student-on-student violence at an Upstate high school, rumors are now spreading online of a shooting threat at the school tomorrow.

Edward Murray with Laurens District 55 High School told FOX that the reports are part of an "unsubstantiated rumor" at this time, however.

Murray says the school is aware the threat is being spread through social media, and a larger police presence has been requested at the school Friday morning.

District office staff will also be on hand, according to Murray.

School Superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters is reportedly preparing to do a call alert to Laurens District 55 parents advising them of the situation, per officials.

Officials with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said Thursday evening that they had also been made aware of the threats circulating online. In a Facebook post, deputies assured a strong presence at the school on Friday "to help ensure security and order."

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

