Police searching for 2 men in connection with Asheville shooting

The Asheville Police Department is asking for help tracking down two men wanted in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting on Depot Street.

Police said a 23-year-old man was shot. The victim was transported to Mission Hospital with serious injuries.

Police on Friday said they are searching for Tyshawn Tione Boseman and Darrius Donnelle Lytle.

Warrants have been issued on both Boseman and Lytle for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Boseman is a 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Lytle is 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds.

Both are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (8282) 255-5050.

