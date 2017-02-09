Dispatch: Structure fire reported in Spartanburg County - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Structure fire reported in Spartanburg County

WELLFORD, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said Friday night that textile business was on fire in Spartanburg County.

Officials confirmed there was a structure fire on the 1100 block of Syphrit Road. The address is listed as Leigh Fibers Inc. in Wellford.

The call came in at 9:54 p.m.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

