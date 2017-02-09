Homeowner arrested after man searching for daughter finds another missing teen

An Upstate mom said her teenager daughter has been found after a search.

The mom says her 15-year-old daughter Savanna Lark was last heard from around 1 p.m. on Feb. 9.

A missing persons report was filed with the Williamston Police Department, however police were reportedly considering Lark a runaway.

The teen's mom says her daughter took nothing with her when she disappeared, not even her cell phone.

On Wednesday, Lark's mother confirmed she was found.

The teenager was reportedly found by the father of missing Abbeville County teen Emileigh Shaw.

Shaw's father, Bobby Harvey, said he was going door to door searching for his daughter on P. Cromer Road in Abbeville. Harvey said he heard rumors a runaway girl was staying at one of the homes and, when he asked the homeowner, was told only one girl lived at the home.

Harvey said he spotted two girls outside so he called the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office.

The second girl was determined to be Lark.

Lark's mother Angela told FOX she sympathized with Harvey who found Savanna, but still has had no luck finding his own daughter.

"I can't imagine how it must feel for him because his daughter is still on accounted for," said Lark. "But we're grateful that his diligence looking for his daughter uncovered mine."

Lark says she hopes Harvey's daughter is also found safe.

"I'm going to do the same thing I did for my daughter, just keep putting the word out, keep reaching out to the community and hope this little girl comes home too," said Lark.

"I don't know how to describe it. It's a fear and hurt indescribable," said Bobby Harvey of his daughter's disappearance.

Harvey said a tip led him to the Abbeville home where Lark was found.

"I kept getting information on that place down in Abbeville and I went down and talked to those folks. You could just tell they were hiding something," he said.

Harvey said that the residents of the home eventually told him they had "the little girl from Williamston" out there. That's when Harvey says he alerted authorities and Lark was found safe.

"I don't know. I don't know if she's alive," said Harvey of his daughter. "I just want to know she's okay. I have no doubt she's in danger. Any 16-year-old girl who is away from home is in danger."

Good news came on Thursday for Harvey, however. His daughter was located by Belton police around 8:15 p.m. and officers say she is now home safe with her family.

Abbeville County deputies say when they responded to the residence on the 200 block of P. Cromer Road to follow up on reports of a missing juvenile, they were met by a homeowner who invited them inside. Deputies said they could smell a strong odor of marijuana, and they then obtained a search warrant that turned up 15 grams of marijuana, 50 grams of methamphetamine and 11 guns.

Inside, they also located missing teen Savanna Lark, reported missing from Williamston since February 9.

Reports say 39-year-old Vera Beth Perkins was arrested at the residence and charged with trafficking methamphetamine over 28 grams and less than 100 grams, possession of controlled substance schedule II, possession of controlled substance schedule I through III, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of marijuana, custodial interference and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Perkins is currently being held at the Abbeville County Detention Center. She appeared in bond court on Thursday where bond was set at $60,000.

Her initial court date is scheduled for March 31.

RELATED:

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.