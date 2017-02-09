Nurse arrested after accused of stealing drugs intended for pati - FOX Carolina 21

Nurse arrested after accused of stealing drugs intended for patient in her care

Amanda Skoczlas (Spartanburg Co. Detention Center) Amanda Skoczlas (Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

An Upstate nurse is facing charges in two counties after DHEC reported she stole prescription drugs.

Spartanburg authorities say Amanda Skoczlas was working as a nurse at Mary Black Hospital in Spartanburg in November when she signed out morphine in a patient's name.

The hospital says the doctor never ordered the drugs for the patient, however, and the patient never received them.

DHEC says a similar incident happened at Greenville Memorial Hospital between April and July of 2016. 

They say Skoczlas stole hydromorphine for herself instead of giving it to a patient who needed it.

Now, she faces two counts of theft of a controlled substance.

Her mugshot has not yet been released.

