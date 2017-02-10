Bill increasing penalties in police dog deaths passes Senate

K-9 officer Hyco was killed in the line of duty. (file/FOX Carolina)

The South Carolina Senate has passed a bill with stricter penalties for anyone who intentionally kills or injures a police dog.

The bill was sent to the House Thursday on a unanimous vote.

The proposal increases the maximum penalty for attacking a police dog or horse from five years to ten years with the maximum fine increasing from $5,000 to $10,000.

A similar bill died last year. It was written after an Anderson County police dog named Hyco was shot to death in October 2015 while he and his handler chased carjacking suspects from their wrecked vehicle.

Some legislators against the bill say a 10-year sentence is too harsh.

Read the full text of the bill.

