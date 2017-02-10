Greer chiropractor offers free treatment in exchange for Ronald McDonald House donations

Dr. Karen Thomas of Greer Chiropractic Center is offering free chiropractic treatment on Friday to people who donate items needed by the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas.

Per a news release, Thomas and Daniel Stephens of Modern Woodman Insurance are hosting the “Doctors With A Heart” event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Greer Chiropractic Center at 215 West Poinsett Street.

During that time Thomas said patients and new customers can make an appointment or walk-in and receive a free consultation, exam, and treatment for donating items listed on the Ronald McDonald House Wish List.

Call (864) 877-5795 to make an appointment.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.