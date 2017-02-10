Greer chiropractor offers free treatment in exchange for Ronald - FOX Carolina 21

Greer chiropractor offers free treatment in exchange for Ronald McDonald House donations

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dr. Karen Thomas of Greer Chiropractic Center is offering free chiropractic treatment on Friday to people who donate items needed by the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas.

Per a news release, Thomas and Daniel Stephens of Modern Woodman Insurance are hosting the “Doctors With A Heart” event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Greer Chiropractic Center at 215 West Poinsett Street.

During that time Thomas said patients and new customers can make an appointment or walk-in and receive a free consultation, exam, and treatment for donating items listed on the Ronald McDonald House Wish List.

Call (864) 877-5795 to make an appointment.

