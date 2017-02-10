Boil water advisory issued near Asheville after water main break causes mudslide

A water main break led to a mud slide that blocked a portion of Town Mountain Road near Asheville Friday morning, according to Asheville Water.

The mud slide was reported on 900 block of Town Mountain Road and was reportedly covering the entire roadway.

Emergency dispatchers said crews from the NC Department of Transportation had been called in the clear the roadway.

Asheville Water said a boil water advisory was issued for areas along Town Mountain Road between Bartrams Walk Drive and Mountain Vista Drive due to the water main break.

The road was reopened by 10 a.m.

