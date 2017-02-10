Additional law enforcement, precautions at Laurens high school after fights, threats

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a shooting overnight which left a teen critically injured.More >
The coroner confirms one fatality in relation to a car accident in Greenville County Saturday evening.More >
Marcho Farms issued a recall for four veal, pork, and beef products stocked at Walmart stores in Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. The products were found to be contaminated with a type of toxin-producing E. coli.More >
Troopers have confirmed one person was killed in a crash in Anderson County early Sunday morning.More >
A woman has struck a chord with the Internet over an inspirational Instagram post.More >
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office was called to investigate an act of vandalism at Firehouse Subs on Boiling Springs Road.More >
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >
An elderly couple married 62 years died less then 90 minutes apart while holding hands in their hospital beds.More >
The Green Room Restaurant & Bar is temporarily closing after Mother’s Day. The goal is to reopen with a new concept and with a newly hired corporate executive chef.More >
Photos of FOX Carolina staff members with their moms and children, and photos from viewers of and with their moms in honor of the special day.More >
The community gathered at the Asheville Airport to welcome home WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans after visiting their memorials in Washington, DC.More >
Saturday marked the grand opening for 13 Stripes Brewery located on Mill Street in Taylors.More >
Habitat for Humanity celebrated National Women's Build Week on Saturday with the organization's most recent build - a home in the Grace Point neighborhood for Aquata Wooduff and her four kids.More >
