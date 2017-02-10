Additional law enforcement, precautions at Laurens high school after fights, threats

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said a heavy law enforcement presence will be in place at the Laurens District High School on Friday to ensure “security and order” after a series of fights at the school.

The first incident took place at the school on Tuesday morning. School district officials said one student was cut with a knife during the scuffle 16-year-old Shaquila Williams was charged with with two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon on school property in that case.

VIDEO: Tuesday fight at Laurens District High

More fights erupted during lunch on Thursday. Edward Murray Director of Administrative Services for Laurens School District 55 said two fights broke out involving a total of four students. No weapons were involved. The fights were not related to Tuesday’s incident.

VIDEO: Thursday fight at high school

VIDEO: Fight breaks out in Laurens high school bathroom on Thursday

Fights continued Thursday after school. Laurens City Police say a fight occurred at the Hilltop Apartments in Laurens on Thursday, that was a continuation of an earlier fight at the high school.

Police said one male was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Parents reached out to FOX Carolina stating that additional threats were being circulated on social media. Murray said the threats were part of an "unsubstantiated rumor.”

In addition to a larger police presence, Murray said additional district office staff would also be on hand to maintain order at the school.

Murray hosted a news conference Friday morning, reinforcing that the majority of students at the school followed the rules and that only a small of group was involved in the disruptions during the week. Murray said each case is being investigated and reassured parents that the school district take all reports of bullying seriously. Murray also cautioned against spreading rumors on social media, stating that "the inappropriate and irresponsible use of social media that fueled the frenzy of fear in the public's mind."

Below is the full statement Murray read during the news conference.

We are clearly concerned and saddened by the acts of violence that have impacted Laurens District High School this week. Errors in judgement on the part of a small group of students have tainted the reputation of LDHS and Laurens County School District 55. We have 1580+ students who have done the right thing this week and they do not deserve to be painted with the same brush as the few who acted inappropriately.



We do not expect behavior of this type from our students; but, when it did occur on Tuesday and Thursday, our staff stepped in to stop each situation as quickly and as safely as possible. This doesn't mean we are not reviewing our procedures for supervision and student safety at the school. That is always an ongoing process and we have identified several additional supervisory procedures that we will implement to ensure the continued safety and security of all our schools.



With respect to the individual incidents and the students involved; each case is being investigated as to cause and effect. Rumors have been circulating about the arrest of one of our students and its connection to persistent bullying. We can assure the public and our parents that we take any report of bullying seriously and act quickly to address those situations.

One of the reasons we are here today is because of the inappropriate and irresponsible use of social media that fueled the frenzy of fear in the public's mind. We understand that social media can be a positive influence; but, when used carelessly, it can also do great harm. We would ask our students and our community to exercise due diligence in checking the facts before spreading a story. Even when videos seem to provide a clear picture, they can fail to provide the full context of a situation. As a district, we welcome inquiries from our parents regarding events in our schools and we will always do our best to respond as quickly and as factually as possible.



We would like to thank the Laurens County Sheriff's Department for their rapid response to our needs and for their presence on campus this morning to ensure a smooth start on this final day of school this week. We would also like to thank the many parents who reached out to get the facts from us; and, who have subsequently offered their support. The safety and security of our schools is a number one priority; but, teaching and learning is equally important and we chose not to allow unsubstantiated rumors to deter us from our duties and responsibilities. We will, however, remain vigilant throughout the day today and in the weeks ahead of us.



Finally, I would personally like to thank the news media for their patience as we have tried to sort through the activities of the week. In the interest of privacy concerns and the steps in the investigative process, we cannot always provide the information the media would like in the timeframe of their broadcasts. But, they have been very professional and patient in my dealings with them this week. We certainly hope that, in the future we will be able to share the many wonderful things that our students do here in LCSD 55.

PREVIOUSLY:

Teen charged as adult after fight with knife at Upstate high school

School official: Additional law enforcement at Laurens District High School after multiple fights during lunch

Police: Laurens District HS fight spills over into second fight at Hilltop apartments

Deputies, Laurens District 55 officials speak out on school threat rumors

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.