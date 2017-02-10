Greenville ranked among top 30 'Best Places to Live'

The city of Greenville was ranked as the 29th best city in US News’ latest “Best Places to Live” list.

Greenville received a 6.8 overall score on the scorecard after US News analyzed 100 metro areas in the United States to find the best places to live based on quality of life and the job market in each metro area, as well as the value of living there and people's desire to live there.

Click here to read US News’ full report on Greenville’s ranking.

Nearby Charleston, SC was ranked number 27 and Charlotte was ranked at 14.

The number one ranking went to Austin, TX.

See the full list here.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.