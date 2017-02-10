Haywood Co man who voted twice in NC GOP primary found guilty of voter fraud

A Haywood County man who voted twice during the 2016 primary elections in North Carolina was convicted of voter fraud on Thursday, according to District Attorney Ashley Welch’s office.

A Haywood County jury convicted Dewey George Gidcumb, 52, after three hours of deliberations.

Gidcumb voted during One-Stop Early Voting on March 3, 2016 and then voted a second time on Primary Election Day on March 15, 2016 in the same Republican primary, according to court documents.

The elections included presidential and gubernatorial races.

The director for the local Haywood County Board of Elections caught the double vote and reported the activity to the North Carolina Board of Elections. After an investigation by election officials, Gidcumb was indicted for voter fraud.

Gidcumb first claimed that he thought his second vote was in a different election, then later claimed that he forgot that he voted the first time. Prosecutors pointed out in the trial Gidcumb was an experienced voter who had voted in each primary and general election since 1996 in Haywood County, and that he had even been a chairman of his local precinct, the district attorney’s office stated.

“One person, one vote,” said District Attorney Ashley Welch. “That’s what this case is about. Regardless of political views or party affiliations, the very foundations of our democracy depend on fair voting practices.”

He was sentenced to 5 to 15 months in custody and 12 months supervised probation.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.