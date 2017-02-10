Deputies: Suspect arrested after knife assault at Family Dollar

Deputies said a suspect is in custody after a robbery and knife assault at the Family Dollar on Whitney Road in Spartanburg.

The incident took place around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies said the suspect first came into the store wearing a hat and tried to use a card to make a purchase, but the transaction was declined and the man left the store.

The man returned a few minutes later without a hat and waited in line again to make a purchase.

When the clerk opened the cash drawer to complete a sale with another customer, deputies said the suspect attempted to come over the counter and grab the money out of the drawer.

Another customer in line grabbed the suspect and placed him in choke hold. The two struggled and deputies said the suspect pulled a knife from his pocket and cut the other customer in his back and shoulder area.

After the knife attack, the suspect was reportedly able to get free and ran from the store.

Deputies said the injured customer was taken to the hospital and his wound required more than 50 staples.

After releasing surveillance images of the suspect, deputies said citizens contacted investigators identifying him as 45-year-old Reginald Arnold Davis Jr. The victim and witness identified Davis from a photo lineup.

He was arrested Saturday night and booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center where he is being held on a $25,000 bond.

