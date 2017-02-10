Abbeville Co. deputies, school district investigating incident involving students in classroom

The Abbeville County School District and the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident involving two students that took place in a classroom at Abbeville High School.

Multiple parents reached out to FOX Carolina after rumors of a sexual act taking place in a classroom on Monday, Feb. 6 began spreading.

“We are investigating an incident involving two minor juveniles under the age of 16,” Captain Natalie Talbert with the sheriff’s office stated in an e-mail.

The school district also confirmed their own investigation into the matter was underway in a statement released Friday.

Below is the statement:

On Monday, February 6, 2017, an incident occurred in a classroom involving students. Local school administration and District officials immediately began investigating the matter. For the safety and privacy of those involved and those who are potentially impacted, the District strives to maintain the privacy and integrity of all actions taken, including confidential personnel matters. Additionally, we have come to understand that the Sheriff's Department is conducting its own investigation. The District has and will continue to cooperate with local law enforcement.

Our District is committed to ensuring the safety and privacy of each of our students and employees. Every complaint is taken seriously and investigated as necessary by the District and/or local law enforcement officials in circumstances such as these that warrant close scrutiny in light of the surrounding circumstances. Our District will continue to provide the best educational environment possible while maintaining the highest standards for our professional and classified staff.

