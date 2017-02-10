Upstate man sentenced in conspiracy to murder friend's husband for insurance payout

A Pickens County man was sentenced on Friday for conspiring with a female friend to murder her husband.

In 2014, 35-year-old Marcus Channing Johnson and 34-year-old Crystal Gail Williams conspired to slay Williams' husband, 38-year-old Shane Williams.

Williams woke up in the middle of the night, unlocking the family's home to allow Johnson to enter, and then woke her husband asking him to get firewood. When Shane Williams arose, Johnson was waiting in the living room. The suspect shot Williams three times, killing him.

The couple's 10-year-old son was in the home at the time of the murder.

The lack of forced entry in the case turned suspicion toward Williams and investigators later learned the motive for the killing was Shane Williams' $250,000 life insurance policy.

Williams pleaded guilty in 2014 to murder and criminal conspiracy and was sentenced to life in prison. The solicitor offered Johnson a plea deal as well, but he rejected the plea.

On Friday, Solicitor Walt Wilkins confirmed Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder, conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.