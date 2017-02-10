Spring-like weekend ahead

Spring-like temperatures return by Saturday afternoon, and the warmth will stick around through Sunday. Our rain chances increase next week, as we cool down a bit.

Saturday morning expect lows down to 37 in the Upstate and 33 in the mountains, so still cold, but not as chilly as Thursday night. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s for the Upstate and low 60s in the mountains.

Sunday will bring a few clouds, but still very mild air. Highs will warm to 77 in the Upstate and 72 for the mountains. There will be a slight chance for rain in western North Carolina by the evening.

It gets slightly cooler Monday with highs back in the 60s, then rain chances increase Tuesday night into Wednesday.

