Firefighters responding to Greenville Co. fire

The Greenville County Coroner said a 17-year-old has died after being shot in Greenville County overnight.More >
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >
The coroner confirms one fatality in relation to a car accident in Greenville County Saturday evening.More >
Marcho Farms issued a recall for four veal, pork, and beef products stocked at Walmart stores in Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. The products were found to be contaminated with a type of toxin-producing E. coli.More >
Troopers have confirmed one person was killed in a crash in Anderson County early Sunday morning.More >
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >
A woman has struck a chord with the Internet over an inspirational Instagram post.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office was called to investigate an act of vandalism at Firehouse Subs on Boiling Springs Road.More >
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >
An elderly couple married 62 years died less then 90 minutes apart while holding hands in their hospital beds.More >
Photos of FOX Carolina staff members with their moms and children, and photos from viewers of and with their moms in honor of the special day.More >
The community gathered at the Asheville Airport to welcome home WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans after visiting their memorials in Washington, DC.More >
Saturday marked the grand opening for 13 Stripes Brewery located on Mill Street in Taylors.More >
Habitat for Humanity celebrated National Women's Build Week on Saturday with the organization's most recent build - a home in the Grace Point neighborhood for Aquata Wooduff and her four kids.More >
