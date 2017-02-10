Firefighters responding to Greenville Co. fire - FOX Carolina 21

Firefighters responding to Greenville Co. fire

Crews on scene of fire (Feb. 10, 2017/FOX Carolina) Crews on scene of fire (Feb. 10, 2017/FOX Carolina)

The Wade Hampton Fire Department was called to the scene of a fire on Friday.

The fire was reported just before 3 p.m. on Falling Rock way near Pelham Road. Units were on three surrounding streets battling the fire.

Firefighters said the fire started in shrubbery near a residential area, causing damage to the side of a house and fencing. Winds caused it to quickly spread.

No injuries were reported.

