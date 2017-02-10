Worker killed in Henderson Co. building collapse - FOX Carolina 21

Worker killed in Henderson Co. building collapse

Crews on scene of Henderson Co. house collapse (Feb. 10, 2017/FOX Carolina) Crews on scene of Henderson Co. house collapse (Feb. 10, 2017/FOX Carolina)
ETOWAH, NC

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed a worker was killed in an accident on Friday.

Deputies said a building collapsed in the 700 block of Horseshoe Bend Road around 2:15 p.m. Workers were onsite when the trusses fell, pinning one worker under them.

The worker was killed in the collapse. He was later identified as 45-year-old Steven Jones of Etowah.

