Worker killed in Henderson Co. building collapse

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed a worker was killed in an accident on Friday.

Deputies said a building collapsed in the 700 block of Horseshoe Bend Road around 2:15 p.m. Workers were onsite when the trusses fell, pinning one worker under them.

The worker was killed in the collapse. He was later identified as 45-year-old Steven Jones of Etowah.

