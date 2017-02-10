Injured hiker rescued after fall in Pickens Co.

Rescuers on scene in Pickens Co. (Feb. 10, 2017/FOX Carolina)

Firefighters and rescue crews were called to Big Rock Lake on Friday.

Pickens Rural Fire Chief Billy Gibson said a female hiker fell approximately 15 feet, landing on a ledge. The woman suffered a leg injury, but is alert and talking according to Gibson.

The chief said another hiker in her party called for help.

A rope system was used to bring her to safety.

Around 5:15 p.m., emergency crews on scene said she transported to the hospital.

