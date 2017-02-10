Greenville Police: Suspect with long rap sheet wanted after cutting off ankle monitor

The Greenville Police Department is asking for help locating a wanted man.

Police said 38-year-old Anthony Marlin Young was on house arrest with a curfew between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, monitoring indicated Young was outside of his home and approximately an hour later, officials received a "strap tamper alert" consistent with Young cutting off the device.

Police said Young also has warrants for breach of trust and failure to appear in general sessions court.

Anyone with information on Young's whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement as soon as possible.

A background check on Young revealed prior convictions for marijuana, driving under suspension, reckless driving, trespassing, hindering officers, manufacture or possession of a scheduled substance, habitual traffic offender and shoplifting.

Young was also previously charged with multiple counts of unlawful use of telephone, shoplifting, indecent exposure, grand larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, forgery and malicious injury to personal property.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.