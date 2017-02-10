Major Greenville interstate ramp closes for urgent repairs

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said an Interstate 385 on-ramp will be closed this weekend.

According to officials, the ramp leading from Woodruff Road to I-385 soutbound will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday for urgent pavement repairs.

It will be closed again from Saturday at 3 p.m. through Sunday night.

Repairs are expected to be complete late Sunday or early Monday.

Motorists will be detoured to Feaster Road, then Butler Road and onto I-385 south.

