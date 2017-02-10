Major Greenville interstate ramp closes for urgent repairs - FOX Carolina 21

Major Greenville interstate ramp closes for urgent repairs

Posted: Updated:
Traffic on an Upstate roadway (file/FOX Carolina) Traffic on an Upstate roadway (file/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said an Interstate 385 on-ramp will be closed this weekend.

According to officials, the ramp leading from Woodruff Road to I-385 soutbound will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday for urgent pavement repairs.

It will be closed again from Saturday at 3 p.m. through Sunday night.

Repairs are expected to be complete late Sunday or early Monday.

Motorists will be detoured to Feaster Road, then Butler Road and onto I-385 south.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.