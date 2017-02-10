Is the Heritage Act being violated?

State lawmakers created the Heritage Act of 2000 as part of a compromise when the Confederate flag was take off the state house dome. However, some say the compromise is being violated.

The Confederate flag on state house grounds is down and there's legal wrangling over whether a World War I and World War II monument in Greenwood which names are separated by race should be integrated and put in alphabetical order.

However, some believe recent incidents are in violation of the Heritage Act.

"People seem to think that they can just take it up themselves to pull something down, damage it, or move it," said Rollis Smith, a commander with the 2nd Brigade South Carolina Division Sons of Confederate Veterans. "Once they chip us away, what's next?"

He says the Heritage Act is in a place to protect historic monuments, certain flags, flags of confederacy and documents. Which means those items can't be removed or changed without a majority vote from the state General Assembly.

"The act was to protect all monuments, not just our Southern monuments," Smith said. "Everything that we have that we hold sacred- whether it's WWII or Vietnam era."

The Secessionist Party believes confederate history is under attack. So, they are promoting a flagging campaign where they place the Confederate flag in high-profile tourist spots throughout the state.

"We can't change history. We can learn from it, we can try to do better," Smith said.

He also has concern that a portrait of Sen. Hugh Leatherman now hangs in Senate chambers.

"The Senate chose to honor a man that's still alive," he said.

And a portrait of John B. Gordon, a confederate general from Georgia is gone.

"John Gordon after the war was instrumental in trying to bring peace between the North and the South," Smith said.

Senator Brad Hutto, Orangeburg (D), sponsored the Senate resolution for a portrait of Leatherman.

"If there becomes a reason where we need to take his portrait back down, we'll pass a resolution that does that," Hutto said.

He believes the Heritage Act is unconstitutional.

"If a future General Assembly wants to change that they can. And the idea that the first General Assembly says the second has to have a super majority vote, I don't believe it's enforceable," he said.

The state attorney general recently issued opinions on the Heritage Act which state a Confederate flag known as the Naval Jack at the Citadel should be protected under the act, as well as the monument in Greenwood.

