Deputies: Armed employee stops NC pharmacy robbery

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said a robbery attempt was foiled by a business employee.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, a man reportedly attempted to rob the Carolina Mountain Pharmacy. He was described as as around 6 feet tall and 170 pounds.

The suspect was wearing a ski mask, tape on his fingers, a black hooded jacket and jeans.

Surveillance video captured the suspect walking in front of the pharmacy just prior to the robbery. An armed employee was able to stop the robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

