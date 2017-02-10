Upstate soldier surprises young daughters with homecoming

The Simmons family got a very special surprise on Friday.

E4 specialist Shane Simmons has been deployed overseas since June 2016, serving in Kuwait and Jordan.

"It's great to be back," Simmons said. "It's definitely a lot better here than it is overseas."

But what he missed most was his girlfriend, his mother and his two young daughters. Simmons decided to make his homecoming a surprise for all of these ladies.

On Friday after landing at Greenville-Spartanburg International airport, Simmons traveled to Woodruff Primary School where he met his daughters, Peighton, 6, and Abigail, 4, for an emotional reunion.

On Friday night, Simmons and the girls teamed up to surprise his girlfriend and mom at Bronco's Mexican Restaurant.

