Police: Surveillance footage captures suspect attempting to cash lottery ticket stolen from gas station

Greenville police need your help to identify a man accused of stealing lottery tickets from an Upstate gas station.

Officers say lottery tickets were stolen from the Citgo on the 1300 block of S. Pleasantburg Drive on February 1.

According to reports, there was an attempt to cash the stolen lottery ticket on February 3 at the QuikTrip on Woodruff Road in Greenville.

Police have provided images of the suspect attempting to cash the lottery ticket in.

Anyone one with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (864) 23-CRIME.

