Greenville Humane Society raising money for dog shot, starved

The Greenville Humane Society is helping a suffering dog get a fresh start.

"This is an evil act but when I look at the 700 or 800 comments that have come in on social media, supporting this dog, then my heart is okay," said Kim Pitman with the Greenville Humane Society.

The shelter described "Buck" as a gentle giant who was found starving and had multiple gunshot wounds to his leg. The pup also had broken bones,heart worms and shrapnel in his foot.

"A Good Samaritan brought him into one of our partner shelters and said this isn't right that a dog has been put out on the side of the road left to die," said Pitman.

Buck is currently in a foster home while he recovers. His foster mom says he requires around the clock care.

"It's hard. His bandage has to be changed 2 times a day. He requires 8 different pills, both antibiotics and pain medication. But he is very well behaved and tolerates it very well" Kelly McComas, who is fostering the Great Dane

Despite Buck's injuries, McComas says his spirits are high and he is expected to make a full recovery.

"He's just a happy go lucky dog. He loves everybody. He loves every dog he meets," said McComas.

Volunteers are hoping to raise money to cover the cost of his treatment, which could involve $3,000 invasive surgery.

Click here to donate to his treatment. Officials said to designate "Buck" in the comments.

