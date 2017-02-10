Police seek man accused of theft, vandalizing Spartanburg car wash

Police say they were dispatched to the 500 block of John B. White Sr. Blvd in Spartanburg on Thursday after receiving reports of vandalism.

Upon arrival, officers say they spoke with the owner of a car wash, Matt Hutchins. Hutchins told police he reviewed video footage from February 1, the day he said a man dressed in all black damaged his car vacuum cleaner and was able to get an estimated $25 in quarters from the machine after breaking its lock.

According to the incident report, another officer was told by Hutchins that the suspect could be seen on footage hitting the car vacuums with an object to try getting money out of them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimes Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC, or the City’s Crime Tip Line at 864.573.0000.

